Al-Farouk Aminu Wins 2016-17 Maurice Lucas Award 

D'Tigers forward, Al Farouq Aminu, has been presented with the 2016-17 Maurice Lucas Award, his club Portland Trail Blazers has announced.

Aminu was presented with the award at halftime of the Trail Blazers' 99-98 win over the San Antonio Spurs at the Moda Center early Tuesday morning by the President of Basketball Operation, Neil Olshey and President & CEO Chris McGowan.

The 26 year old joins Ed Davis, LaMarcus Aldridge, Robin Lopez, Damian Lillard and Wesley Matthews to have won the award.

According to Olshey, Al-Farouq showed unwavering commitment to the team opting to play in any position handed him by the coach, Terry Stotts this season.

"For the past two seasons, Al-Farouq has willingly accepted and thrived in any role asked of him," said Olshey.

"His unwavering commitment on the defensive end of the floor and the toughness he exhibits on the glass on a nightly basis make him an ideal recipient of the Maurice Lucas Award."

Aminu who is in his second season at the club, has averaged 8.8 points and 7.5 rebounds (second on team) in 60 games (25 starts).

In honor of the award, the Trail Blazers will make a $5,000 donation to a charity chosen by Aminu.



Jiji.ng the cheapest online shopping in Nigeria