Alli, Kane On Song As Tottenham Thrash 10-Man Southampton

Tottenham Hotspur defeated Southampton 4-1 at St Mary’s Stadium on Wednesday night to move back to within one point of the Premier League’s top four.

The win was Tottenham’s first in their last five away games while the defeat was the second home defeat for Southampton under Claude Puel.

Southampton took the lead in the second minute of play from the first attempt of the match through Virgil van Dijk who headed in a James Ward-Prowse’s cross.

The goal was the fourth-fastest goal this season but Dele Alli restored parity for the visitors when he outsmarted a wrong-footed Van Dijk, caught out by a deflection from a left-sided cross, to superbly nod his side level in the 19th minute.

Harry Kane made it 2-1 in the 52nd minute when he scored from a corner to end his goal drought of three games.

But the England star squandered an opportunity from the spot to make it 3-1 for his side blasting his effort well over the bar after Nathan Redmond was red carded for pulling back goal-bound Alli.

Heung-Min Son coming off the substitute bench made it 3-1 in the 85th minute, calmly firing home a Christen Eriksen through-ball, before Alli – the man who started the comeback – produced an equally-smart finish for number four.

Tottenham are now fifth on the log with 36 points from 18 games while Southampton remain eighth with 24 points from the same number of games.

