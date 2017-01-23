Alonso: Moses Doing Great Job For Chelsea

Chelsea wing-back Marcos Alonso has paid tribute to Super Eagles forward Victor Moses for his impact for the English Premier League leaders so far this term.

Moses has been a regular in the Chelsea team this term and has been one of the key performers in Antonio Conte's 3-4-3 formation.

The Nigeria international had previously struggled to make much of an impact at Stamford Bridge but seems to have blossomed under the former Juventus manager, scoring three goals in 21 league appearances from his wing-back position.

Speaking to Chelsea’s website, Alonso said: “I think it is a good balance for the team (Moses' right wing-back role).

“There was no need for us to talk to each other before about what we were going to do. A lot of games he goes more forward and I maybe stay more at the back, but that also depends on how the other team plays and it’s good to have variation and different options.

“Victor is doing a great job and hopefully we can keep helping the team as we have been doing in the previous games.”

4years ago My wife left me,because i was too WEAK in bed,but today she calls me Bed Champion.Now i finally discovered a Natural Solution that forces women to ask for more. " - CLICK HERE To See My Breakthrough.

Men, eat this fruit & you will get a bigger penis size.

How I Permanently Cured My Premature Ejaculation And Low Sperm Count Problem Without Any Side Effects Within 72hrs.And Confidently Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round In Bed.