Aluko: Fulham Can Still Get Playoffs Spot Despite Derby County Setback 

Nigeria forward, Sone Aluko, is still optimistic Fulham will feature in the English Championship playoff despite recently dropping out of the top six.

Fulham dropped out of the Championship playoffs zone and are now seventh in the league table after losing 4-2 away to Derby County in the on Tuesday.

The defeat to Derby ensured Sheffield Wednesday deposed them and now occupy the last playoffs spot.

Despite that setback, Aluko is still sticking to his guns on his prediction as Fulham prepare to face Ipswich Town on Saturday.

“It's a challenge for the club but before that there is still a lot of work to be done," Aluko told Fulham's official website.

“It's been a good season and I've really enjoyed it – all in all, I'm happy I've played most games and had a good month.

“You always set goals and targets and I still have some that I'm setting between now and the end of the season, sometimes they're month to month and sometimes game to game.

“I've not changed anything from when I signed – I thought the manager spoke well and he wanted to build a team that could challenge and by the time we got to the first international break I believed this is a team that can go all the way and get into the playoffs.

“It's still in our hands and we still have to play Wednesday so if we do what we know we can do an execute our game plans I think we can make it and I felt that way since I came here.”