Aluko: Fulham Will Join Newcastle, Brighton In EPL Next Season

Nigerian forward Sone Aluko has expressed confidence that Fulham will join Newcastle United and Brighton and Hove Albion in the English Premier League next season.

Fulham, who are currently sixth in the Championship league table, will be assured of a Premier League promotion play-off place if they beat west London rivals Brentford at Craven Cottage on Saturday.

“The play-offs is just the first target,” Aluko told the Evening Standard.

“Once we have achieved that target the next step is to get into the Premier League, which is the ultimate aim.

“We have been successful already this season but we believe we can go up. I will put my neck on the line because I think we are good enough to go up and play in the Premier League next year. Failure is a strong word but I will be disappointed if we miss out.”

Sone also stated that Fulham's excellent record in the play-off will give them the edge against other teams if they eventually secure the spot.

“That record gives us confidence. Brighton and Newcastle have gone up but when we are at our best I think we have been the best team in the league.”

Jiji.ng the cheapest online shopping in Nigeria

Exposed!!! How I make 120,000 monthly on UBER without owning my own car.

Uncover how I make $400 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.