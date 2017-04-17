Aluko Scores As Fulham Boost EPL Play-Off Chances

By James Agberebi:

Nigerian forward Sone Aluko was on target as Fulham strengthened their quest for a Premier League play-off place following their 3-1 Championship home win against 10-man Aston Villa on Monday.

Aluko scored in the 56th minute to put Fulham 2-1 ahead.

The goal was Aluko's eighth in 42 league appearances for Fulham this season.

Ryan Sessegnon had put Fulham 1-0 in the 17th minute before Jack Grealish equalised for Aston Villa on 50 minutes.

Neeskens Kebano scored the winning goal in the 62nd minute to secure the win for Fulham.

Aston Villa had Jonathan Kodjia sent off after he was shown a straight red card in the 22nd minute.

Fulham now occupy the sixth position in the league table, the final play-off spot, on 73 points with three games left.

