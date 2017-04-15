Ambrose Clinches Scottish Championship Title, Promotion With Hibernian

By James Agberebi:

Nigerian defender Efe Ambrose and his Hibernian team have won the Scottish Championship (second division) title following a 3-0 home win against Queen of South on Saturday, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Hibernian's title win was confirmed following Falkirk's 2-2 home draw against St Mirren which means Hibernian have an unassailable 11-point lead.

A brace from Darren McGregor in the 13th and 39th minutes and a goal from David Gray on 48 minutes, sealed the title for Hibernian with three games left.

Hibernian have also gained promotion back to the Scottish Premier League after a three-year absence.

Ambrose, on-loan from Celtic, won the Championship March Player of the Month award on Friday. He played 90 minutes for Hibernian in the title-winning match.

Up next for Hibernian is the semifinal clash against Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup at Hampden Park next Saturday.

Hibernian are the holders of the Scottish Cup after they beat Rangers 3-2 in the 2016 final.

