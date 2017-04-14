Ambrose Voted Scottish Championship March Player Of The Month

By James Agberebi:

Nigerian defender Efe Ambrose has been voted Ladbrokes Scottish Championship Player of the Month for March, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Ambrose's award was announced on his Scottish second-tier club Hibernian's official website on Friday.

Ambrose, on loan from Celtic, was a key figure for Neil Lennon’s side as they moved closer to a top-flight return and he scored in the 2-1 win over promotion rivals Falkirk.

Hibs, who are nine points clear at the top with four games to play, could seal the title this weekend when they face Queen of the South at Easter Road.

A statement on Hibernian website reads: "Efe Ambrose has won the Ladbrokes Championship Player of the Month for March after a string of impressive performances.

"The 28 year old joined Hibernian at the start of the month, making his debut in the 2-0 defeat to St Mirren, and delivered three man-of-the-match performances in the matches against Dundee United, Dumbarton and Falkirk.

"The defender also opened his account for the Hibees in the victory over Falkirk, celebrating with his trademark somersault."

The Ladbrokes monthly awards are voted for by members of the Scottish media, with a Manager and a Player of the Month selected for each of the four divisions.

