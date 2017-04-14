Ameobi Eyes Contract Extension At  Notts County ‎

Former Nigeria striker, Shola Ameobi, hopes to get a contract extension at English League Two outfit, Notts County.

The former Newcastle United striker is out of contract at the end of the current campaign, having only signed a short-term deal in February.

But the 35-year-old has been outstanding since signing for Notts County handled by his former Newcastle teammate Kevin Nolan, scoring four goals.

Speaking with the Nottingham Post, Ameobi says he doesn't regret joining Notts County.

"I am loving every minute of it and the big thing for me is that I've been able to come in and feel at home straight away," Ameobi states.

"I can hear the love from the fans and it means a lot, not just for me but for the team because they are really behind us.

"It makes me feel that this is the place I am supposed to be.

"So, as long as my body allows it, then it's something I am hoping that (a new contract) can happen."

Ameobi was a member of the Nigeria's Super Eagles squad to the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

