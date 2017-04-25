Aminu Ends NBA Playoffs On High, But Portland Trail Blazers Crash Out

By Johnny Edward:



D'Tigers forward, Al Farouq Aminu, ended his NBA playoffs season on a high for the Portland Trail Blazers as he recorded 25 points and seven rebounds in Tuesday's Game-4 defeat to Golden State Warriors reports, Completesportsnigeria.com.

Golden State Warriors completed a clean sweep crushing the Trail Blazers 128-103 to win their Western Conference first-round series 4-0.

Aminu who featured for 35 minutes was just one point shy of his season high of 26 points matched his impressive performance with five three-pointers during the defeat at the Moda Centre.

The 26 year old was his team's second highest scorer in the defeat behind Damian Lillard who had 34 points.

The Golden State Warriors scored 45 points in the first-quarter and never looked back. Stephen Curry led the way for the Warriors recording 37 points, eight assists and seven rebounds, including a seven three-pointers, while Kevin Durant who returned from injury scored ten points.

Despite the defeat, Aminu took to his Twitter account @farouq1, to thank the club's fans for their support to the team. He wrote: "Thank you Rip City for you guys support this year. Wish it wasn't over yet but it was one hell of a ride."

Aminu made 65 appearances this term for the Portland Trail Blazers.

Jiji.ng the cheapest online shopping in Nigeria