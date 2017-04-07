Aminu Relishes Blazers’ Win Over Minnesota Timberwolves

By Johnny Edward:

Portland Trail Blazers' forward Al-Farouq Aminu has praised his teammates for clutching up to record a massive 105-98 win against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the NBA at the Moda Centre Friday morning, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

The Trail Blazers playing at home were trailing with 14 points in the first quarter (34-20), but rallied back to clinch a crucial win against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the remaining quarters 27-33, 26-27 and 11-25.

They need two more wins in the NBA Western conference to be guaranteed a place in the Western Conference play-offs.

Aminu featured for 40 minutes in the encounter and scored 15 points as the Portland Trail Blazers clinched their 39th win of the NBA season with three games left to play.

The 26 year old who made his 37th appearance of the season also had seven rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block in the encounter, expressed his delight at his side's win via his Twitter handle @farouq1.

"Team came up clutch, got a big win at home right when we needed it. #farouqisonfire," he tweeted.

Portland Trail Blazers holds a superior head-to-head tiebreaker over the Denver Nuggets who are still in contention for the final play-off spot.

Their final three games are home games against the Utah Jazz on Saturday, San Antonio Spurs next Monday and against the New Orleans Pelicans next Wednesday.

