Amoo: 3SC Must Improve When NPFL Resumes

By George Ohiokhara:

Shooting Stars coach Fatai Amoo says his team needs to improve their performance ahead of the second stanza of the 2017 Nigeria Professional Football League, Completesportsnigeriacom reports.

Shooting Stars are currently 19th in the league with 22 points after 19 games.

"Our performance in the first half of the season was not too good," Amoo told Completesportsnigeria.com.

"Our major problem was not being able to win more home games, rather we drew games we should have won.

"Looking ahead to the second half of the season, we need to win more games and also put more efforts in the field so we can be part of the top teams in the league at the end of the season."

Shooting Stars lost 2-1 away to FC IfeanyiUbah in their last league game before the league went on break.

