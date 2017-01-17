Amuneke: Gabon 2017 AFCON Matches Have Been Impressive

By Sab Osuji:

Flying Eagles coach, Emmanuel Amuneke has expressed satisfaction with the standard of the ongoing 2017 Africa Cup of Nations holding in Gabon despite Nigeria’s Super Eagles not participating, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The Super Eagles, for the second consecutive time, did not qualify for the continental festival of football.

Amuneke’s goal against Argentina fetched Nigeria the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games soccer gold medal as well as scoring a brace in Super Eagles' 2-1 triumph over Zambia in the 1994 Nations Cup final in Tunisia.

The former FC Barcelona of Spain winger is currently in Qatar where he’s doing pundits job for Be In Sport, on Aljazeera cable television.

“So far we’ve seen high standard of play by the teams.

“Of course, not plenty of matches have been played as the games are still in the early group stages, but I must say they have not disappointed at all,” Amuneke who was conferred with a chietaincy title by his Eziokele community in Eziobodo, Owerri, on December 27, 2016 said from Doha on Monday.

“No doubt the games will get much better as the competition progresses.

“It is the biggest stage for African football and the players, and I’m sure they are really enjoying it.

“Which team have so far impressed me? Well, we’ve just seen very few games. So, it will be too early to say, but I must say that the games so far played have lived up to expectations,” the onetime Zamalek of Egypt winger stressed.

