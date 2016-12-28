Amuneke Regrets, In Tears Over Nigeria’s 2017 CAF U-20 AFCON Failure

Emmanuel Amuneke on Wednesday betrayed his manhood when he bursted into an uncontrollable tears during an interview with Completesportsnigeria.com concerning the failure of his Nigeria U-23 team to qualify for the 2017 CAF U-20 Africa Cup of Nations.

The former Nigeria left winger who was conferred with a chieftaincy title on Tuesday December 27 as the Aka Welitere Mba 1 of Eziokele in Eziobodo, Owerri West Local Government by the Eze-in-council, His Royal Highness, Eze Richard Ngozi Osuji, Eze Udo 1 of Eziokele, was responding to a question on his greatest disappointment of the outgoing 2016 when he bursted into tears, thus, disrupting and bringing the session to an abrupt end.

The Nigeria U-20 coach said the Flying Eagles' inability to defeat Sudan in their second leg Final Round match of the qualifiers for the CAF U-20 AFCON slated for Zambia in 2017 was too bitter a pill to swallow.

"I disappointed my people, Nigerians, I disappointed everyone," Amuneke responded to Completesportsnigeria.com with his emotions shrinking.

"We won in Sudan and many Nigerians trooped to Lagos for the return leg match, to see the squad that won the 2015 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Chile the year before.

"You saw kids, and families who still remembered the Eaglets' performance in Chile and came out to cheer them.

"But it was not to be. It was like reaching the gate of Heaven but realized we were without the key to Heaven.

"It was difficult to take. Nigeria will not be at Zambia next year. Nigeria will not also be at the Republic of Korea in 2017 for the FIFA U-20 World Cup.

"I'm sad that I disappointed Nigerians, I disappointed my people.

"It's difficult to take…," Amuneke, a former Zamalek of Egypt and ex-FC Barcelona of Spain winger weeped profusely, bringing the interview to an abrupt end.

