Anichebe Arrives At Chinese Club Beijing Enterprises, Hailed As Great Addition

By Johnny Edward:

Beijing Enterprises Group FC manager, Gao Hongbo, is delighted to have new signing Victor Anichebe in their ranks for the second half of the China League One season, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.‎

Hongbo whose side have lost once in their last five games also adds that the 29 year old will need time to be fully integrated in the squad.

Anichebe, a former Sunderland, West Bromwich Albion and Everton striker, joined Chinese second-tier side Beijing Enterprises Group FC on a short term deal after he was released by the Black Cats following their relegation from the Premier League to the English Championship Football League.

The 29 year old has been inactive since the end of last season with the China League One season already midway through the season.

"We are delighted with the signing of Victor, who played in the Premier League," club manager Gao Hongbo announced at a press conference in China.

"It's a positive development for our whole club.

"Victor hasn't trained on the pitch since the Premier League season ended, so it may take a while for him to integrate into our team. We have to be patient."

Anichebe scored just three goals in 19 appearances for Sunderland last season.

​Beijing Enterprises Group FC are in the 11th position in the ​Chinese League One log with 19 points from 14 games.

