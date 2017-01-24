Anichebe Faces Two Month Injury Layoff 

Nigerian forward Victor Anichebe could be ruled out of action two months after sustaining what looks like a knee injury in Sunderland's 2-0 defeat by West Brom in the English Premier League at the weekend.

Anichebe who just returned from a hamstring injury, was brought on as a second half substitute but later went down clutching his right knee.

According to Sunderland Echo, there are fears the 28-year-old could be out until March.

Also the club still have to wait for confirmation from a scan results to confirm if Anichebe will spend time on the sidelines.

Anichebe's latest injury scare will be a big blow to Sunderland who already have Lee Cattermole, Jan Kirchhoff, Paddy McNair, Jordan Pickford and Duncan Watmore all out with long-term injuries.

Since joining Sunderland as a free agent, Anichebe has scored three league goals.

The former Everton striker was instrumental in Sunderland's four Premier League games against Bournemouth, Hull, Leicester and Watford, and has provided tremendous support for leading scorer Jermain Defoe with his linkup plays.

