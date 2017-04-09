Anichebe Impressive As Zlatan Fires Man United Past 10-Man Sunderland

By Johnny Edward:

Nigerian striker Victor Anichebe played all 90 minutes on Sunday for Sunderland as their woes were further compounded by Manchester United who ended their miserable draw streak in the English Premier League with a 3-0 win against the Black Cats at the Stadium on Light on Sunday, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

A fine strike from Zlatan Ibrahimovic, an early second-half goal from Henrikh Mkhitaryan and a late goal from Marcus Rashford handed Jose Mourinho’s side their 14th win of the season.

Ibrahimovic’s strike was his 17th league goal of the season and his 28th in all competitions.

The win took Manchester United climb into fifth spot, ahead of Arsenal who play Crystal Palace on Monday night.

Sunderland needing a win to boost their chance of surviving relegation began brightly with captain Lee Cattermole forcing a save from Sergio Romero who stood in for the injured David De Gea from 25 yards.

United also responded with Jordan Pickford making a good save to deny Jesse Lingard but moments later the Sunderland keeper was beaten from the edge of the 18-yard box by Ibrahimovic who held off two defenders before firing in a low shot.

Anichebe, who made his first start after a long injury layoff and was lively, missed a chance to restore parity for the Black Cats as he was clipped by Eric Bailly just as he got a shot away which was saved by Sergio Romero.

With two minutes left to play Seb Larsson was sent off for a challenge on Ander Herrera. It was Larsson’s first red card in his 278th Premier League appearance.

At the start of the second half, Manchester United sealed the win with Mkhitaryan slotting a low shot through the legs of Lamine Kone and past Pickford to find the bottom corner.

Paul Pogba had a chance to make it 3-0 in the 60th minute but he blazed his shot over the bar.

But Rashford, who came on for Jesse Lingard, seasled the win for the Red Devils after he was played in by Ibrahimovic in the 89th minute.

United host Chelsea in their next league game at Old Trafford next Sunday, while Sunderland face West Ham United at the Stadium of Light.