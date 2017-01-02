Anichebe Praises Defoe, Sunderland After Liverpool Draw

By Johnny Edward:

Nigerian forward Victor Anichebe has applauded the character exhibited by his Sunderland teammates in Monday's 2-2 Premier League draw at home to Liverpool, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

Sunderland came back twice in the encounter to earn a crucial point against Liverpool at the Stadium of Light.

Anichebe who missed the clash due to an injury also praised his strike partner Jermaine Defoe for his brace from the spot which secured an important point for the struggling Black Cats.

The 28-year-old tweeted via his handle @VictorAnichebe moments after the match: "Massive character shown by the boys today to come back twice against a very good side! @IAmJermainDefoe at it again."

Anichebe has scored three goals in ten EPL games for Sunderland.

Sunderland are 18th on the log with 15 points from 20 games.

