Arsenal Celebrate ‘Big 17’ Iwobi’s 50th Appearance 

Arsenal have sent a congratulatory message to Nigeria forward Alex Iwobi who will be making his 50th appearances for the club against Watford in the Premier League on Tuesday night.

Arsenal sent the message via their Twitter handle ahead of the Gunners home league clash against Watford.

The Gunners celebrated the 20-year-old, writing: "#Big17" along with a picture of the Super Eagles star.

Iwobi joined Arsenal in 2004 and made his first-team debut for the club last year, starting in a 3-0 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday in the Round of 16 of the League Cup.

Iwobi made his Premier League debut four days later in a 3–0 win against Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium, as a stoppage time substitute for Mesut Özil.

He made his Champions League debut as an 85th-minute substitute in a 5–1 defeat against Bayern Munich.

This season, he has appeared 18 times in the league, scoring two goals.

Also he is in the running for Arsenal's January Player of the Month award.

