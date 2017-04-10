Arsenal Legend Adams To Coach Agbo At Granada

Arsenal legend and former England captain Tony Adams has been appointed Spanish LaLiga team Granada who parades Nigerian defender Uche Agbo, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

Adams whose appointment was announced by Granada on Monday, replaces Lucas Alcaraz until the end of the season.

Granada lost 3-1 at home to Valencia on Sunday and are 19th out of 20 teams in La Liga.

They are seven points behind 17th-placed Leganes with seven games of the season left.

Adams has previously managed at Wycombe, Portsmouth and Azerbaijan side Gabala.

He won four league titles, three FA Cups, two League Cups, three Charity Shield and the now defunct UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup with Arsenal.

And in his international career, he represented England at the 1998 World Cup in France and the 1996 European Championship which England hosted.

