Arsenal, Leicester, Monaco Track Etebo

By Adeboye Amosu:



English Premier League champions Leicester City and Arsenal are reportedly in the hunt for Nigerian midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo.

The former Warri Wolves player made a name for himself after scoring four goals for Nigeria's U-23 side against Honduras in their opening fixture at the Rio 2016 Olympics.

According to British tabloid, the Sun, the Premier League duo sent scouts to watch Etebo in action for Portuguese club CD Feirense in their 1-1 draw against Porto on Thursday.

French club Monaco and Italian outfit Atalanta are also said to be monitoring Etebo's progress.

The 21-year-old has been one of Nigeria's most promising talents in recent years.

Last year he won Africa's most promising talent award at the Glo/CAF awards after emerging top scorer at the Africa U-23 Cup of Nations in Senegal.

He linked up with Feirense from Nigeria Professional Football League club Warri Wolves early this year.

