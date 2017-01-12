Arsenal Stars Koscielny, Coquelin, Giroud Sign Contract Extensions

Arsenal have confirmed that the trio of Laurent Koscielny, Francis Coquelin and Olivier Giroud have all signed contract extensions at the club to the delight of their manager Arsene Wenger.

Koscielny signed a new three year deal to extend his stay at the Emirates.

The current Gunners captain took to Twitter to confirm the deal.

"I'm pleased to announce you that I extend my adventure with Arsenal until 2020," he tweeted via his handle, @6_LKOSCIELNY.

Wenger who is still eager to extend the deal of Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez hailed the French trio for extending their respective deals at the club.

“We are very pleased that three important members of our team have committed to us for the long term. Francis has made tremendous technical strides over the past few years because he’s so focused every day," Wenger said

"Olivier has big experience in the game now and has become a more and more complete player since joining us. Laurent is of course a key part of our squad and I believe one of the best defenders in the world today. So overall, this is great news for us.”

4years ago My wife left me,because i was too WEAK in bed,but today she calls me Bed Champion.Now i finally discovered a Natural Solution that forces women to ask for more. " - CLICK HERE To See My Breakthrough.

Men, eat this fruit & you will get a bigger penis size.

How I Permanently Cured My Premature Ejaculation And Low Sperm Count Problem Without Any Side Effects Within 72hrs.And Confidently Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round In Bed.