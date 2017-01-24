Aston Villa Eye Akpom Loan Move 

English Championship club, Aston Villa, are eyeing up a loan deal for Arsenal and Nigerian striker Chuba Akpom, Completesportsnigeria.com.

According to The Express and Star, Aston Villa are short in the striking position after selling Rudy Gestede to Middlesbrough in the January transfer window, Ross McCormack demoted to reserves because of indiscipline, and Jordan Ayew and Jonathan Kodjia playing in the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

With Gabriel Agbonlahor the only recognised forward left, Villa boss Steve Bruce who worked with Akpom while at Hull City, is hoping to land the 21-year-old on a loan move.

Akpom featured for Arsenal's U-23s in a 3-1 win against Southampton's U-23s last week Tuesday after recovering from a back injury that had kept him out of action for three months.

Akpom has only made four appearances for Arsenal since his graduation to senior team from the Gunners' youth side in 2013.

He made his competitive debut for Arsenal in a 3–1 Premier League win over Sunderland in September 2013, coming on in the third minute of injury time as a substitute for the injured Olivier Giroud.

