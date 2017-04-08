Atletico Frustrate Dominant Real In Madrid Derby Draw

Real Madrid's hope of extending their lead at the top of the Spanish LaLiga table suffered a setback following their 1-1 draw against city rivals Atletico Madrid on Saturday.

Pepe gave a dominant Real Madrid side the lead before Antoine Griezmann equalised for Atletico Madrid.

Real Madrid deservedly took the lead through an unlikely source as Pepe found the back of the net in the 52nd minute, heading in Toni Kroos free-kick.

But in the 85th minute Griezmann made it 1-1 following Angel Correa's assist to deny Real Madrid the chance to go five points clear of Barcelona.

Barcelona will be guests to Malaga in a late Saturday game and a win for the Catalans will see them go joint top in the league table with Real Madrid on 72 points, with Real having a game in hand.