Azeez, Onazi, Abdulahi, Rufai For Kebbi Beach Soccer Tourney

Super Sand Eagles star, Abu Azeez and two other Super Eagles players are billed to feature in the inaugural edition of the Kebbi Beach Soccer Sallah Tournament at the Zauro Town in Birin Kebbi reports Competesportsnigeria.com.

The tournament kicks off from the 26th of June to the 30th.

Azeez on loan at Shooting Stars Sport Club in the Nigerian Professional Football League will be joined by Super Eagles vice captain, Ogenyi Onazi and Shehu Abdulahi according the organisers of the competition.

Also billed take part in the event are former Super Eagles players Peter Rufai, Tijani Babangida and Nigerian football Federation personel Nasir Jubrin.

Meanwhile, two teams from Kogi and Kwara are already here Kebbi for the event.



The tournament is the first of its kind in Nigeria and it is supported by Medicaid Cancer Foundation.

