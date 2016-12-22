Babaganaru: Wikki Won’t Underrate Confed Cup Opponents

By Adeboye Amosu:



Wikki Tourists coach, Mohammed Babaganaru, says his team will not underrate RSLAF of Sierra Leone, their opponent in the preliminary round of the CAF Confederation Cup, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

The Bauchi Elephants who will be making their debut in the competition in 2017 will face the minnows in the preliminary round.

The former Kano Pillars coach admitted his side remain the favourites to progress into the next round but stated that they must not take the Sierra Leoneans lightly.

"There are no small names in football these days and we must be careful not to underrate RSLAF," Babaganaru told Completesportsnigeria. com.

"We will fight well against them to make sure we make it to the next round.

"It's our first time in the competition and we don't want to take chances with any of our opponents."

