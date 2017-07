Babalade: Cameroon Will Find Nigeria Tougher Than Chile 

By Izuchukwu Okosi:

Former Super Eagles defender, Ajibade Babalade, believes African champions Cameroon will find Nigeria a tougher proposition in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in August than their Sunday opponents in the first Group B match of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup, Chile, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The Indomitable Lions were defeated 2-0 by the South American champions in Moscow and Babalade who was nicknamed 'Kunde' after Cameroon legend Emmanuel Kunde spoke exclusively to Completesportsnigeria.com moments after the game on his thoughts on the game and his projection ahead of the double header between Nigeria and Cameroon in August in the 2018 World Cup qualifiers.

"Well, the Cameroonians impressed me despite the loss to Chile. Chile are clearly a better team than South Africa that also won against Nigeria by the same score," Babalade told Completesportsnigeria.com.

"I have to say that it is going to be a different ball game when it comes to Cameroon playing Nigeria.

"There is more at stake in the 2018 World Cup qualifiers than in the Confederations Cup.

"Besides, I expect the Super Eagles to be fired up for the match after the disappointing AFCON qualifier against South Africa. Our coaches should get the video tapes of their Confederations Cup matches and study them very well.

"They are African champions but they will have some weaknesses in their game which I hope the Super Eagles coaches will be watching out for.

