Babalade: Cameroon Will Find Nigeria Tougher Than Chile 

By Izuchukwu Okosi:
Former Super Eagles defender, Ajibade Babalade, believes African champions Cameroon will find Nigeria a tougher proposition in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in August than their Sunday opponents in the first Group B match of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup, Chile, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.
The Indomitable Lions were defeated 2-0 by the South American champions in Moscow and Babalade who was nicknamed 'Kunde' after Cameroon legend Emmanuel Kunde spoke exclusively to Completesportsnigeria.com moments after the game on his thoughts on the game and his projection ahead of the double header between Nigeria and Cameroon in August in the 2018 World Cup qualifiers.
"Well, the Cameroonians impressed me despite the loss to Chile. Chile are clearly a better team than South Africa that also won against Nigeria by the same score," Babalade told Completesportsnigeria.com.
"I have to say that it is going to be a different ball game when it comes to Cameroon playing Nigeria.
"There is more at stake in the 2018 World Cup qualifiers than in the Confederations Cup.
"Besides, I expect the Super Eagles to be fired up for the match after the disappointing AFCON qualifier against South Africa. Our coaches should get the video tapes of their Confederations Cup matches and study them very well.
"They are African champions but they will have some weaknesses in their game which I hope the Super Eagles coaches will be watching out for.
5 Comments
Nigeria was beaten by team that is ranked 65 and yet Niegria is 38, and u cant compare Chile to Nigeria because Chile is ranked 4th in the world, despite cameroon losing yesteday it showed character and is a very great team that is no a match for nigeria, Chile had to retreat the most part of second i think by next yr world cup, this team will cause major upsets, Nigeria must be ashamed for thinking that they are still a powerfouse when they tumble to teams such as south africa, finally while Nigeria is at home, Cameroon is already finetuning its team for world cup qualifiers in August via the same Confederations cup in Russia, honestly in terms of preparations on how to deal with Nigeria Camaroon already has an upperhand!!! come August Nigeira will lick their wounds again because they dont learn from their failures!!!
@Master, You're obviously a Camerounian. Sincerely, thesedays nobody misses sleep over Cameroun (certainly not NIgerians). Nigerians might miss a heartbeat or two when preparing to meet Algeria, Cote DÍvoire, and maybe even South Africa, but Cameroun, No way! Forget that 16-team Afcon tournament win. For most parts, winning it is a fluke! I rememeber Camerunians boasting when they hosted the Women Championship, and Nigeria silenced them in theri own stadium.
About the shock South African win, their coach obviiusly came here to play defensive and try to catch Nigeria on counter-attack in the second half when he believed Nigeria must have tired out. It worked for them, you know why? Our coach played with a team that is like U-23, mostly inexperienced. But please, wait till the 2nd leg in South Africa, I'm ready to give up 1 million dollars to you, if Nigeria does not beat South Africa convincingly in thier home ground. JUST BE PATIENT.
As for Nigeria-Cameroun meeting in August, at the end of the 2-legged contest, it will be Nigeria 12 points, Cameroun still 2 (and effectively out of the contest). Algeria and Zambia are really going to be fuming with you guys for handing Nigeria the group ticket!
very well said @kel…..
Inasmuch as Cameroon is a squad that delivers a lot of times only under pressure, they are very unpredictable. Yet I believe they will try their best to get at least a draw against Nigeria. And for the confederations cup… I think Cameroon over believed in themselves. That led ( and is leading ) them to their downfall.
Anyway, l am just holding my breathe! l still don't what tactics the eagles coach is going to apply to defeat a now formidable cameroon team, who have been playing together since they won the AFCON and has just finished with the Confederation cup. Nevertheless, in the game of football, anything can happen. Actually, who has ever thought that the eagles can beat the Algerian with such a margin. My sincere prayer is that may God favour us with victory over the cameroonians.