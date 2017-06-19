  • Home
Babalade: Cameroon Will Find Nigeria Tougher Than Chile 

 

By Izuchukwu Okosi:

Former Super Eagles defender, Ajibade Babalade, believes African champions Cameroon will find Nigeria a tougher proposition in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in August than their Sunday opponents in the first Group B match of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup, Chile, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The Indomitable Lions were defeated 2-0 by the South American champions in Moscow and Babalade who was nicknamed 'Kunde' after Cameroon legend Emmanuel Kunde spoke exclusively to Completesportsnigeria.com moments after the game on his thoughts on the game and his projection ahead of the double header between Nigeria and Cameroon in August in the 2018 World Cup qualifiers.

 "Well, the Cameroonians impressed me     despite the loss to Chile. Chile are clearly a better team than South Africa that also won against Nigeria by the same score," Babalade told Completesportsnigeria.com.

"I have to say that it is going to be a different ball game when it comes to Cameroon playing Nigeria.

"There is more at stake in the 2018 World Cup qualifiers than in the Confederations Cup.

"Besides, I expect the Super Eagles to be fired up for the match after the disappointing AFCON qualifier against South Africa. Our coaches should get the video tapes of their Confederations Cup matches and study them very well.

"They are African champions but they will have some weaknesses in their game which I hope the Super Eagles coaches will be watching out for.

  1. Reply Post By Master

    Nigeria  was  beaten by  team that is ranked  65 and yet  Niegria is  38,  and u  cant compare   Chile to  Nigeria  because Chile is  ranked 4th in the world, despite cameroon losing yesteday it  showed  character  and  is  a very great team  that is  no   a match  for nigeria, Chile     had to  retreat the  most part of second i think  by  next  yr  world  cup, this  team will  cause  major  upsets, Nigeria  must  be  ashamed for thinking that  they  are  still  a powerfouse when they  tumble  to teams such  as south africa, finally  while  Nigeria is  at home, Cameroon is  already   finetuning its team for   world  cup qualifiers   in August  via the  same  Confederations  cup in Russia, honestly in terms of  preparations on how to deal with Nigeria  Camaroon  already  has an upperhand!!!  come  August Nigeira  will lick their  wounds   again  because they  dont  learn from their  failures!!!

  2. Reply Post By Kel

    @Master, You're obviously a Camerounian. Sincerely, thesedays nobody misses sleep over Cameroun (certainly not NIgerians). Nigerians might miss a heartbeat or two when preparing to meet Algeria, Cote DÍvoire, and maybe even South Africa, but Cameroun, No way! Forget that 16-team Afcon tournament win. For most parts, winning it is a fluke! I rememeber Camerunians boasting when they hosted the Women Championship, and Nigeria silenced them in theri own stadium.

    About the shock South African win, their coach obviiusly came here to play defensive and try to catch Nigeria on counter-attack in the second half when he believed Nigeria must have tired out. It worked for them, you know why? Our coach played with a team that is like U-23, mostly inexperienced. But please, wait till the 2nd leg in South Africa, I'm ready to give up 1 million dollars to you, if Nigeria does not beat South Africa convincingly in thier home ground. JUST BE PATIENT.

    As for Nigeria-Cameroun meeting in August, at the end of the 2-legged contest, it will be Nigeria 12 points, Cameroun still 2 (and effectively out of the contest). Algeria and Zambia are really going to be fuming with you guys for handing Nigeria the group ticket!

  3. Reply Post By darey

    very well said @kel…..

  4. Reply Post By Ndzi

    Inasmuch as Cameroon is a squad that delivers a lot of times only under pressure, they are very unpredictable. Yet I believe they will try their best to get at least a draw against Nigeria. And for the confederations cup… I think Cameroon over believed in themselves. That led ( and is leading ) them to their downfall.

  5. Reply Post By sammy

    Anyway, l am just holding my breathe! l still don't what tactics the eagles coach is going to apply  to defeat a now formidable cameroon team, who have been playing together since they won the AFCON and has just finished with the Confederation cup. Nevertheless, in the game of football, anything can happen.  Actually, who has ever thought that the eagles can beat the Algerian with such a margin.  My sincere prayer is that may God favour us with victory over the cameroonians.

