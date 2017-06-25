Babangida: Why Super Eagles Always Struggle Against Cameroon

Former Nigeria international, Tijani Babangida, says the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon's physical style of football has always been a problem for the technically better Super Eagles, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The Super Eagles will host Cameroon in Group B of the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier in Uyo in August.

The Eagles are top of the group on six points, while Cameroon are second on two points.

Babangida who represented Nigeria at two Africa Cup of Nations (2000, 2002) finals, stated that games between the two countries is alwas like a tournament final.

"I don't see Cameroon as a team that are technically better than us. But in terms of being physically endowed, they are stronger," Babangida told Completesportsnigeria.com.

"I remember when we played against them, they hit us very hard and most of us don't like the physical side of football.

"When they play against us they have that better luck too and edged us. That seems to give them that belief that anytime they meet us, it is a final to them.

"During my playing career, I played against them (Cairo 1991 All Africa Games and AFCON 2000) and I didn't win anyone which was very unfortunate."

Babangida who won gold with Nigeria's U-23 Olympic team at the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta, praised Cameroon for their performance at the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup but pointed out that they still remain second best to some of the teams at the tournament.

"I saw them play earlier this year at the 2017 AFCON and I have watched two of their games at the ongoing Confederations Cup and I think they are improving but it is clear that there are teams who are stronger than them mentally and technically.

"In their game against Australia, I believe they should have won, but they failed to kill off the game which means African football is still behind European football."

And ahead of the 2018 World Cup qualifier in Uyo in August, Babangida tipped the Eagles for victory.

He added:"I think we can surprise them and beat them home and away. It is possible. We all saw how South Africa shocked us in Uyo. But it is going to be a very difficult game.

"And we must also note that they (Cameroon) are playing in a tournament despite the break unlike our players who are still holidaying, which was evident in the Super Eagles performance against South Africa."

