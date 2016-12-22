Bafana Bafana Coach Mashaba Sacked For Misconduct

South Africa coach Shakes Mashaba has been fired after being accused of misconduct.

The South Africa Football Association announced the sacking of the 66-year-old on Thursday through a press statement and on their Twitter handle.

"@BafanaBafana coach Shakes Mashaba has been released with immediate effect after being found guilty of misconduct," SAFA tweeted.

"Coach Mashaba has been found guilty of professional misconduct, gross insubordination & violating SAFA'S Comms Policy."

The governing body added that they are already looking for a replacement.

"SAFA has started the process of recruiting a new @BafanaBafana coach."

Mashaba was suspended after Bafana beat Senegal 2-1 in a World Cup qualifier in Polokwane in November.

He confronted SAFA officials including President Danny Jordaan, ahead of his post-match TV interview and accused them of not supporting him.

A statement released by SAFA said: “Following the unfortunate incidents that occurred in Polokwane on Saturday, 12 November 2016, after the match between Bafana Bafana and Senegal, the South African Football Association (SAFA) placed Head Coach Ephraim Shakes Mashaba on suspension pending a disciplinary hearing.

“The hearing took place over five days in December 2016 (5th – 7th, 9th, 12th) and was chaired by an independent legal expert who is an Advocate of the High Court.

“Following extensive deliberations, the Chairman of the hearing concluded that the Coach was guilty of the three charges levelled against him: 1. Gross Misconduct/Professional Misconduct; 2. Gross Insubordination/Professional Misconduct; 3. Violation of the SAFA Communications Policy."

