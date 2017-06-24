Bafana Coach Baxter Wins South African FA Cup With SuperSport United

By James Agberebi:

Bafana Bafana of South Africa coach Stuart Baxter led Super Sport United to a 4-1 win against Orlando Pirates in the final of the Nedbank Cup (South African FA Cup) on Saturday.

The game was played inside the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

The win means with Baxter in charge, SuperSport United were able to defend the trophy which they won last year.

Super Sport United have now won the Nedbank Cup five times.

Baxter was appointed Bafana Bafana coach following the sacking of Ephraim 'Shakes' Mashaba.

He led Bafana Bafana to their first ever competitive win against the Super Eagles in a 2-0 win in Group E on matchday one of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Uyo on June 10.

