Bamgboye: I Want Breakthrough At Haladas, Big European Club My Target

By Adeboye Amosu:

Former Nigeria youth international, Funsho Bamgboye, hopes to make the best use of his time with Hungary top flight side, Szombathelyi Haladas and secure a move to a top flight European side, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

Bamgboye, a member of Nigeria's U-17 side – the Golden Eaglets, that won the FIFA U-17 World Cup title in Chile in 2015, recently penned a two-year deal with the club.

He was courted by a number of foreign clubs but chose to sign for Haladas following assurance he will be part of the first team setup at the club.

"Coming down to Europe has always been my dream and I'm happy with this opportunity to be part of this new team (Haladas)," Bamgboye disclosed during an exclusive chat with Completesportsnigeria.com.

"The challenge here will be a huge one but I'm ready to work hard and make a big impact with Haladas.

" My target is to play for the big European clubs and doing well here will play a big role in achieving that."

