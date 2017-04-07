Basketball: Lawal Returns To FC Barcelona Lassa Training After 8-Month Injury

By Johnny Edward:

FC Barcelona Lassa forward, Shane Lawal, has returned to training eight months after rupturing his patellar tendon at the 2016 Rio Olympics in Brazil, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Lawal copped the injury in action for Nigeria's D'Tigers during the men’s basketball opening day defeat to Argentina last year in Rio but has since been making progress in his recovery programme, according to a tweet on his club's official handle.

"Shane Lawal making progress in his recovery," his club @FCBbasket tweeted.

In 2015, Lawal joined Spanish club FC Barcelona Lassa on a two-year deal from Italian club Dinamo Sassari where he won the season's League, Cup and Supercup.



He was Nigeria's top performer at the AfroBasket 2015, averaging 19.6 efficiency, and 9.0 rebounds per game, as the D'Tigers clinched their first-ever continental championship title in Tunisia.