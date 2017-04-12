Bayern Seek Revenge Over R/Madrid; As Leicester Tries To Outfox Atletico

After the drama of the round of 16 of the 2016/2017 UEFA Champions League, attention now shifts to the quarter-finals with four mouth-watering encounters expected to serve up on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Top among the four games are the Wednesday ties between current holders Real Madrid facing Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid taking on English champions Leicester City.

For Bayern Munich, it will be a case of revenge as they were thrashed 5-0 on aggregate by Real Madrid in the semi-finals of the 2013/2014 season. Madrid went on to claim La Decima (their 10th UEFA Champions League title). On the injury front, Bayern could see the return of Manuel Neuer and Thomas Mueller from injury, while Madrid could miss the services of Pepe.

According to bookies Bayern is the favourite here with odds as high as 4/5 and if you want to place a bet, thus make the game more interesting you can check different betting sites offers on BettingTop10.

For Barcelona and Juventus, this will be their first meeting in the quarter-finals since the Old Lady eliminated the reigning Spanish LaLiga champions 3-2 on aggregate in the 2002/2003 edition. Barcelona will be chasing their seventh win in 21 visits to Italy. They have won six, drawn nine and suffer five defeats in their last 20 visits. Many betting sites are offering 13/8 for Juventus to win.

While Barcelona got knocked out in the quarter-finals by Atletico last season, Juventus were eliminated by Bayern.

At the Vicente Calderon, Atletico will take on Leicester and will hope not to go the way of fellow Spanish club Sevilla who were knocked out by the Foxes in round 16.

This is the third time both teams will cross path in European competition. Their first meeting was in the first round of the Cup Winners' Cup in 1961/1962 and the second round of the UEFA Cup in the 1997/1998 season with Atletico prevailing on both occasions. There are 11/5 odds on Atletico to win by 3 or more goals.

And for Borussia Dortmund, they will face a tricky test when they square off against a very good AS Monaco team. This game promises to be interesting as both teams parade young and exciting players who will surely not disappoint fans as it will be action packed.

Both teams however go into the tie with contrasting fortunes in their respective leagues as Dortmund have failed to challenge Bayern's dominance in the Bundesliga as they are 4th on the log, while Monaco currently top in the French Ligue 1.

