Bayern Thrash Dortmund, Go 10 Points Clear

By James Agberebi:

Bayern Munich bounced back from last weekend's shock loss to Hoffenheim with a convincing 4-1 against Borussia Dortmund at the Allianz Arena in the German Bundesliga on Saturday.

A brace from Robert Lewandowski and a goal each from Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben secured the impressive win for the reigning Bundesliga champions.

Borussia Dortmund's goal was scored by Raphael Guerreiro.

The win means Bayern with 68 points are now 10 points ahead of second-placed RB Leipzig in the league table.

Dortmund are fourth on the log on 50 points.

Ribery put Bayern 1-0 ahead in the fourth before Lewandowski doubled the lead in the 10th minute.

Guerreiro pulled a goal back for Dortmund in the 20th minute to make it 2-1.

In the 50th minute Robben got on the score sheet to give Bayern the win.

And in the 68th minute Lewandowski scored his second goal of the game from the penalty spot which makes him top scorer in the Bundesliga with 26 goals this season.