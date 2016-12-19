Beach Soccer AFCON: Ogbonna, Abu Lament Sand Eagles’ Title Miss 

By James Agberebi:

Nigeria Supersand Eagles stars; Azeez Abu and Emeka Ogbonna have lamented their 8-4 loss to Senegal in the final of the Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations which ended on Sunday at the Eko Atlantic Beach Lagos, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Senegal claimed their fourth Beach AFCON title with a dominant display against the Sand Eagles.

It was Senegal's second win against the Sand Eagles in the final in three meetings.

The defeat notwithstanding, the Sand Eagles along with Senegal will represent Africa at the 2017 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup in Bahamas.

Reacting after the defeat, the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the tournament, Ogbonna admits Senegal were the better team.

"We accept the defeat in good fate and in the spirit of sportsmanship," Emeka told Completesportsnigeria.com.

Ogbonna described winning the MVP award as a great achievement and spoke about his inspiration about it all.

He said: "Winning the Most Valuable Player award is agreat thing to my career. I give thanks to the Almighty God for giving me the honour and the priviledge.

"Before the tournament, I spoke with the captain of the Moroccan beach soccer team who plays for Levante Beach Soccer. I told him please get me a club and he said 'my friend go and win the Most Valuable Player and I will get you a club in Spain,' and I said okay. I worked towards it.

"During the cause of the games, I said God if it is your will that I will be the Most Valuable Player, please give it to me because I need a club abroad and by the grace of God here I am today. It is not by my power or making, it is the grace of God and I thank him for everything."

On his part, Abu told Completesportsnigeria.com that the Sand Eagles have to put the disappointment of the defeat to Senegal behind them, and now focus on the World Cup.

"It's so unfortunate that after getting to the final we lost to Senegal," Abu lamented.

"We really thank God for everything and also we understand that we can't win all the time. we just have to go back and prepare for the World Cup. Above all, it was a fine game and we've learnt our lessons."

