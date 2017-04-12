Beach Soccer World Cup: 9 Nigeria Players Denied USA Transit Visas

By Johnny Edward:

Nine Super Sand Eagles players have been denied transit visas by the United States embassy to attend the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup in the Bahamas, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The players are Abu Azeez, Godwin Tale, Lukman Ibrahim, Emmanuel Owhoferia, Fuwad Badmus, Emeka Ogbonna, Suleman Mohammed, Godwin Ayalogu and Ogbonnaya Okemmiri.

The five players who were given the transit visas are captain Olawale Isiaka, Godspower Igudia, Paul Danjuma, Ibenegbu Ikechukwu and Suleiman Ogodo.

The team currently in camp in Badagry will begin their campaign against Italy at the National Beach Soccer Arena in Nassau on 27 April before batting Mexico and Iran on the 29 April and 1 May respectively.

According to one of the top players in the team who pleaded anonymity, the Nigeria Football Federation have contacted FIFA on the matter and they expect the issue will be resolved.

"We hope they resolve the issue well on time for us to take part in the World Cup," he said.

"But we remain focused in our training and to do ourselves proud."

