Belgian Club, Zulte Waregem Signs Nigerian Midfielder Bala From Trencin

By James Agberebi:

Belgian Jupiler outfit SV Zulte Waregem have confirmed the signing of Nigerian midfielder Aliko Bala from AS Trencin of Slovakia.

Bala's signing was confirmed on Zulte Waregem's website on Friday.

Bala, 19, joins Zulte Waregem on a three-and-a-half-year contract for an undisclosed fee that will keep him at the club until June 2020.

He is now teammates with Rio 2016 Olympic Games bronze medallist with Nigeria U-23s, Kingsley Madu, at the Belgian top flight club.

A statement on Zulte Waregem's website reads: "Zulte Waregem and AS Trencin have reached an agreement on the transfer of Aliko Bala.

"The 19-year-old Nigerian attacking midfielder signed a contract for three and a half years (until June 2020) to the Gaverbeek, and after Babacar Gueye and Yoan Severin, Bala is the third acquisition during this transfer window," the club announced.

Bala joined Trencin in the summer of 2015 and had his debut in August 2015 against Ruzomberok. He played 32 matches for the Slovakian club and scored six goals.

