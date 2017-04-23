Benteke Haunts Liverpool As Palace Stun Reds At Anfield

Crystal Palace moved further away from the English Premier League relegation zone with a 2-1 win over Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.

A brace from former Reds striker Christian Benteke cancelled out an early strike from Phillip Coutinho to deny Liverpool their third straight win.

The win saw Palace climb to 12th in the English Premier League, seven places off the relegation zone.

Despite the result, the Reds stay third, but only two points above Manchester City and three ahead of United, who have two games in hand.

Before the opener, Benteke had the best chance of the match after he skipped past defenders but his shot was just inches wide.

The Belgian forward made up for his earlier miss by latching on the Yohan Cabaye pass for the equaliser.

Benteke’s header in the 72nd minute of the game sealed the win.

