Boboye: Plateau United Will Do Great Things This Season

By Adeboye Amosu:

Plateau United Technical Adviser, Kennedy Boboye, says his side will do great things in the Nigeria Professional Football League this term following their impressive start to the season, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

The Jos- based side have made a bright start to the campaign winning their first two games; against Remo Stars and Enyimba.

Boboye's charges picked an away win on the opening day edging their hosts Remo Stars 2-1 in Shagamu and recorded a 3-1 win against former champions, Enyimba at the Rwang Pam Stadium, Jos on Wednesday.

"I'm happy with the way we have started the season and I believe we will do well in the league this season," the former Sunshine Stars gaffer who replaced Zachary Baraje at the end of last season in told Completesportsnigeria. com.

"It's important for us not to get carried away with this little achievements too.

"I believe in this team, and hopefully, we will get better and better."

Plateau United will host Sunshine Stars in a week three fixture at home on Sunday.

