Boxing: Ekundayo Vows To Defeat Corcoran In WBO Inter-Continental Welterweight Fight

EXCLUSIVE By Johnny Edward:

Nigeria's Larry Ekundayo is confident he will beat English opponent, Gary Corcoran, to clinch the vacant WBO Inter-Continental Welterweight Strap at London Copper Box Arena on Saturday July 8, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

A win for Ekundayo in that bout will see him move into the top 15 world ranking WBO welterweight category and also see the 35 year old vie for the vacant WBO welterweight title.

The Stoke Newington’s born boxer,told only Completesportsnigeria.com after his training on Sunday that he is currently training hard and smart as the bout is a make or mar for him.

"I will try to get the bout wrapped up as soon as I can. When you're in the ring with Corcoran it’s no joke!" he began during a chat with Completesportsnigeria.com.

"I'm giving my all to this bout in training to ensure I don't lose."

Corcoran has won 17 of his last 18 bouts losing just once and he is also nine years younger that Ekundayo but the Nigerian boxers says that will count for nothing when they both step into the ring as he will puts his friendship aside for WBO Inter-Continental Title.

"I'm experienced and I know what it takes to get to this level. I'm not leaving anything to chance neither I'm I going to underrate him."

Meanwhile tickets for Corcoran vs Ekundayo bout is priced at £40, £50, £100, £150 and £250 the different seat categories on offer.

