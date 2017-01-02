Brazilian Midfielder, Da Silva Rejoins FC IfeanyiUbah

By Johnny Edward:

FC IfeanyiUbah Brazilian midfielder, Alberico Barbosa Da Silva has rejoined the club ahead of the new season, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

Da Silva according to the media officer of the club, Paul Ezeka arrived at the club's camp in Nnewi on Monday after a short recess and holidays with his family in Brazil.

Ezeka also informed that players of the club will begin the final preparations for the new season from Wednesday, 3rd January 2017.

Ezeka isalso confident on his team's chances for winning start to the new season when they take on Kano Pillars in their opening fixture in 12 days time.

"We will be ready for them (Pillars). We want to start with a win," Ezeka told Completesportsnigeria.com.

