Broos Bemused By VAR ‘Melodrama’ During Germany Vs Cameroon

Cameroon coach Hugo Broos was left confounded following the furore regarding the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system in his side's 3-1 loss to Germany at the Confederations Cup on Sunday evening.

Germany were leading 1-0 in the second half of the last group game in Sochi when Ernest Mabouka caught Emre Can with a high foot.

Referee Wilmar Roldan initally booked Mabouka's team-mate Sebastien Siani by mistake, before using the VAR to review the incident.

Roldan went on to produce a red card for Siani and he had to be persuaded by Cameroon players to look at the footage again, after which he dismissed Mabouka instead.

The confusion was the latest instance of VAR causing a moment of confusion at the Confederations Cup and Broos said the referee had not explained his decisions.

"I think everyone is confused, even me," Broos told reporters Sunday evening at the post match conference.

"I didn't know what happened, it was a yellow card, then a red card, then a red card for another player.

"Don't ask me what really happened! I didn't understand it and I don't now, either. After seeing it again, maybe then I can answer your question, but this is something for the referee himself.

"The referee did not give any explanation. First of all, he gave a red card to Siani so people from VAR called him back and said it was the wrong player, so they reviewed the phase of the game and realised it was Mabouka."

Aside from the confusion over the Can clash, Broos felt it was a harsh decision to dismiss Mabouka, with Cameroon quickly conceding a second goal and going on to lose 3-1 to the world champions, a result that saw them finish bottom of Group B.

"In that particular case both players had their foot very high, the German player and the Cameroon player, so I don't see why the referee had to give a red card," Broos added.

"It's a foul but both players had their foot high to try to reach the ball. I don't understand why only my player received the red card."

Cameroon will now focus on the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Nigeria in August.

