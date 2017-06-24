Broos: Germany Are Good But Cameroon Must Beat Them

Cameroon head coach Hugo Broos is cautious about his team's chances of winning against a youthful German side in their last group Group B match of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup on Sunday,

The Indomitable Lions need to defeat Germany by a two-goal margin on Sunday in Sochi to progress after taking a single point from their first twomatches.

Germany's coach, Joachim Low, left a number of star names including Toni Kroos, Mesut Ozil and Thomas Muller at home so he could use the tournament to blood fresh talent and Die Mannschaft's next generation have stepped up impressively in a 3-2 win over Australia that was followed by a 1-1 draw with Copa America holders Chile.

"I thought it (would help Cameroon) before the tournament because I saw it was different players than normal," Broos told a pre-match news conference at Fisht Stadium on Saturday evening.

"But after two games of Germany, I have to change (my view) a little bit. Also the B team is a very good team.

"We will have to be on our highest level. It's not enough to beat them. We have to beat them with two-goals difference.

"With football, everything is possible. We will go for it from the first minute and see after 90 minutes where we arrive."

Cameroon head to Sochi after the city was forced to confront embarrassing and offensive images of people in Cameroon shirts wearing blackface and carrying bananas as part of a summer parade.

Broos condemned the scenes but appeared keen to draw a line under the issue,

"First of all, I think that it is not up to us to answer this type of question and, secondly, of course, everywhere in the world, if we feel there is racism, of course we are against it," he said.

"So, from that point of view I think everyone agrees those things should not be part of football."

