CAF Selects Nigerian Ref Aniete For 2017 U-17 AFCON 

Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) has listed Nigeria's Ferdinand Udoh Aniete as one of the 14 referees that will officiate at the 2017 Total CAF U-17 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

CAF made the announcement on their official website on Friday.

Aside the 14 referees, CAF announced that 15 assistant referees will also be on duty in Gabon.

The CAF U-17 AFCON is billed for 14-18 May and will be held in Franceville and Port Gentil in Gabon.

Born in 1987, Aniete became a FIFA-badge referee in 2013.

He was one of the referees at the 2015 CAF U-17 AFCON in Niger Republic.

