CAFCC: Captain Banda Boasts Zesco Will Fight Rangers To End Poor Run Vs Nigerian Clubs

Zambia's Zesco United goalkeeper, Jacob Banda, is optimistic his that team can end their poor away run against Nigerian clubs when they clash with Enugu Rangers on Sunday in their CAF Confederation Cup first leg play-off tie at The Cathedral – Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium Enugu, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

This will be Zesco's third trip to Nigeria in eight years where they are winless with two defeats. They lost 3-2 to Kano Pillars during the 1999 CAF Champions League group stage, and suffering a 3-0 defeat to Warri Wolves at the knockout stage of the 2010 CAF Confederation Cup.

In a chat with cafonline.com, Banda posited that Zesco's experience in CAF competition will be in their favour against Rangers.

“This time around we have experienced players and we know what it takes to play in the CAF Confederation Cup and the CAF Champions League,” Banda said.

“I think we have enough experience now to handle the pressure in West Africa.”

Banda further added that the injuries and suspension to four of their key players will not affect them.

Striker Jackson Mwanza will be out due to injury while his attacking partner Idris Mbombo is suspended for the away leg.

Also out of the game are midfielder Misheck Chaila and defender Simon Silwimba who are out due to injuries.

But Banda is confident their replacements will not disappoint.

“It is a big blow, we will miss them, but I think the team has enough firepower to replace them.

“I believe the replacements will do their best, that is why they are registered."

