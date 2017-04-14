CAFCC: Eguma Confident Rivers United Will Defeat Rayon

Rivers United coach Stanley Eguma is upbeat his team will secure a positive result against Rwanda's Rayon Sport in the first leg play-offs of the CAF Confederation Cup on Sunday in Port Harcourt, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Rivers United were knocked out of the CAF Champions League by El Merreikh of Sudan 4-3 aggregate and dropped down to the Confederation Cup.

“We are really preparing for the game against Rayon Sports and at this stage we need good results with a good number of goals as well," Eguma told cafonline.com.

“We need to win, especially at home. Also, we need to make our fans especially the Governor (Nyesom Wike) happy because he has done so much to make sure we excel, and we hope to justify that this weekend.

“I know Rayon Sport is a very strong, young and energetic team; they have a lot of youthful players and can cause an upset but I know my boys will do the needful on that day."

Eguma however pointed out that they will not underrate Rayon.

He said:“We have to work very hard and not take them for granted. I know they will fight with all their strength but let see how it goes.

“We have to work hard, put our acts together to secure victory."

The return leg will take place on Saturday, 22 April in Kigali.

