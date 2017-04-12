CAFCC Playoff: Rangers Depart For Zambia Thursday For 2nd Leg Vs Zesco

By James Agberebi:

Enugu Rangers' players and officials will depart Nigeria for Ndola, Zambia, ahead of their second leg play-off of the Total CAF Confederation Cup tie against Zesco United billed for Saturday.

This was revealed to Completesportsnigeria.com by Rangers' media officer Forster Chime who also disclosed that the team will travel via Ethiopian airline.

"They (Rangers) will be travelling on Thursday by 12:50pm Ethiopian airline flight," Chime told Completesportsnigeria.com.

Following the sacking of Imama Amapakabo, Chime also stated that the appointment of a new coach for Rangers will be decided after the team return from Zambia.

"The chief coach, Chukwuma Agbo, will lead the team to Ndola. Then maybe after the team return from Ndola, that is when the board will meet to look at whether a new coach will be appointed."

Rangers must overturn a 2-2 first leg result to stand a chance of progressing into the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup.

