CAFCC Playoff: Zesco United Confirm Change Of Kickoff For Rangers Game

Zesco United of Zambia have confirmed that for Saturday’s CAF Confederation Cup match against reigning Nigerian champions Enugu Rangers has been moved forward by one hour to allow the Flying Antelopes honour the game following their expected late arrival in Zambia on Saturday morning, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

According to a statement on the official website of Zesco United, which reads: "This serves to inform the media, stakeholders and fans that the kickoff time for the 2nd leg pre-group stage round against Rangers International of Nigeria has been moved from 15∶00 hours to 17∶30 hours (2pm to 4:30pm Nigerian time) due to unforeseen circumstances. Rangers missed their flight from Enugu to Addis Ababa on Thursday," the statement reads.

"The team is scheduled to fly to Ndola today (Friday) and will land at Simon Kapwepwe International Airport at 14:20 hours (1:20pm) tomorrow (Saturday)."

Meanwhile CAF has appointed Madagascan referees to officiate the Confederations Cup second leg clash scheduled for the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

Hamanda El Moussa Nampiandraza will be assisted by Pierre Jean Eric Andrivoavonjy and Jinoro Velomanana.

The first leg ended 2-2 with Enugu Rangers fluffing a 2-0 advantage.

