CAFCC: Rangers Fumble In Zambia As Zesco Advance Into Group Stage

By James Agberebi:

Enugu Rangers have crashed out of the 2017 CAF Confederation Cup following their 3-0 defeat to Zambia's Zesco United in Ndola on Saturday to go out 5-2 on aggregate, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The win means Zesco qualify for the group stage of the Confederation Cup.

John Chingandu put Zesco United 1-0 ahead in the 25th minute and made it 2-0 in the 38th minute.

In the second half Jesse Jackson Were wrapped up the tie when he made it 3-0 in the 63rd minute.

In the first leg played at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium last Sunday, Rangers threw away a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 against Zesco.

Rangers were earlier dumped out of the CAF Champions League by Egyptian giants Zamalek.

Nigeria's only team left on the continent, Rivers United, will entertain Rwanda's Rayons Sport in their first leg play-off tie in the CAF Confederation Cup on Sunday.

