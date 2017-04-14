CAFCC: Rangers Players Vow To Fight Zesco To The Finish, Assure Welfare Issue Is Over

By Izuchukwu Okosi:

Enugu Rangers midfielders, Godwin Aguda and Christian Madu, have assured that the hitherto financial standoff in the team's camp will not deter them from fighting for a berth in the group stages of the CAF Confederation Cup, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The Nigeria representatives in the CAF Confederation Cup playoffs could not travel to Ndola, Zambia on Thursday for the return leg of their fixtures against Zesco United as the players protested the nonpayment of their travel allowances.

The players who later travelled on Friday spoke with Completesportsnigeria.com they arrived Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos.

"Thankfully, the issue has been resolved and there is no more problem," attacking midfielder Aguda who played for 90 minutes in the 2-2 draw with Zesco United laat Sunday told Completesportsnigeria.com.

"We will do our job and hope it will be enough to qualify us for the group stages. Zesco were good, but we did not hold on to our lead. We will fight to make it to the group stages."

Christian Madu also collaborated the stance of his teammate while speaking with Completesportsnigeria.com.

"In life there are always misunderstandings, but that does not mean that we do not know the importance of the challenges ahead. We, want this club to be successful.

"There was no money to travel, but we thank the Enugu state government for their prompt response. We just won the league title last year and would love to add a continental (title) to that as well, but you know we are professionals and this is what we do for a living.

"We can assure everyone that we will do our best to reverse the first leg disadvantage," Madu told Completesportsnigeria.com.

The game comes up on Saturday at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium Ndola.

